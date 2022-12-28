Ted Lasso season 3 premiere date: Our winter expectations

Now that we’re officially into the winter season, it feels like the perfect time to wonder the following: What does this mean for Ted Lasso season 3? Is there a chance that the Jason Sudeikis series could actually premiere at some point during the next few months?

When you think about it in one way, it makes all the sense in the world for Ted and the AFC Richmond team to return to Apple TV+ between now and late March. This is tradition when television shows perform the best, as viewers are eager to do what they can to avoid the cold temperatures outside. Also, just think about how long it’s been already since we saw any new episodes of the show. We recognize that a lot of this is due to production delays, but the latest batch of episodes is done filming now. The only thing that we have to wait on right now is when these installments are edited together and officially ready to go.

So can we go ahead and give a prediction? Despite all the reasons why it makes sense to see Ted Lasso return in the winter, it still feels like the odds are fairly low that it’s going to happen. Apple TV+ would need to announce something soon in order to give themselves time to still promote the series extensively. Also, they already have some other programming set, including another comedy in Shrinking that also comes from executive producer Bill Lawrence.

If there is any chance that we are going to see new episodes this winter, it will probably be in mid-March. Most predictions across the internet right now suggest that a spring start is more likely for what could be the final season; it’s hard to imagine the show returning any later than that, so we wouldn’t worry for the time being.

