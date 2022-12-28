Happy Valley season 3 episode 1 spoilers: Catherine’s new case

For those who are currently unaware Happy Valley season 3 episode 1 is slated to air this weekend on BBC One — can you believe it is almost back? The wait to see this series again has been very much a challenge. Will it be worth the wait? We tend to think so, mostly because of the cast and creative team involved here. That includes the sharp writing of Sally Wainwright, who managed to create something fantastic here from top to bottom over the first couple of chapters.

Remember that for a while, there was no guarantee that a season 3 was going to happen — yet, here we are, and we’re interested to see where things will go from here.

Below, you can check out the full season 3 episode 1 synopsis if you want a few more details on what’s coming story-wise:

When Catherine discovers the remains of a murder victim, it bizarrely leads her straight back to Tommy Lee Royce.

By the end of this episode, we do at least think the foundation is going to be set for what’s coming up and that allows a certain measure of excitement or suspense. This is the sort of series that tends to have a number of twists and turns over the course of it, and we don’t tend to think that this chapter will be altogether different. In some ways, it could even be the darkest version of the show we’ve seen so far … and that’s saying something given what we had the first two seasons.

Just remember that if you want the start of your 2023 to be a happy, positive affair, this may not be your show. It is about as gritty and intense as you are going to see.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Happy Valley season 3 episode 1 over on BBC One?

