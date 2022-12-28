Wednesday season 2 premiere date: Why Netflix will wait

We really don’t think we have to say a lot here when it comes to Wednesday season 2 over at Netflix. Rest assured, it’s going to come down the road! We understand fully that there is no official renewal and that could be seen as a cause for concern, but we really don’t think that it is going to be the case here.

Still, just like we’re being patient when it comes to a season 2 renewal, we need to be patient when it comes to premiere date news. Why? When it comes to Netflix in particular, patience is the name of the game and we’ve seen it on so many different occasions already. Think about how long we’ve waited for seasons of Stranger Things in the past, or what we could be waiting for when it comes to the return of Squid Game. This is not a streaming service that is all that interested in rushing things since it would mean 1) lowering the budget and 2) diminishing the quality. They want to sell their content as a tier above and of course with that comes a good bit of waiting.

So how long will we have to wait until we get news on when Jenna Ortega / the rest of the cast are coming back? More than likely, we are looking at a situation here where some of the early headlines will start to trickle in either in summer or fall of next year … or at least that is what we’re hoping for. A premiere in the first few months of 2024 feels feasible for Wednesday, given that this is not a show with the same scale as a Stranger Things.

The biggest determining factor in all of this, though, is going to be when production actually gets going for new episodes, and we know that this is not the easiest thing to chart out and reveal in advance. We just hope that moving forward, the producers and Netflix just keep us in the loop. There’s nothing worse than a wait without any news!

