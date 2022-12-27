Outlander season 8: What season 7 – summer premiere means

Now that we know that Outlander season 7 is poised to premiere in the summer, let’s raise another big question. What does this mean in terms of a season 8?

For the past several months, the only thing that has been clear in regards to this season is, ironically, a relative lack of clarity. No one aboard the Starz series has confirmed anything in regards to a renewal as of yet, and they may not do so for some time. The only thing that we can say is that the cast and crew seem eager to do more, and there has been no promotion indicating that season 7 will be the end of the line.

The summer start date for season 7 is a bit later than we anticipated, and what we make of that is quite simple: This is Starz buying their time and trying to space out the show, just in case we have a pretty long drought ahead for season 8. Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe both have other projects, and we tend to think they will be eager to do some other things after playing Jamie and Claire for so long, especially this year. Even if we get a renewal, it may be a long time before the show gets into production again. Season 7 could start this summer and, after a hiatus, return with the second half of its 16 episodes in early 2024. (There is no guarantee that they will split the episodes up, but we tend to think that it’s possible.) This would make it that season 8 could not enter production until at least 2024 and set it up for a release at some point in 2025.

Ultimately, this should indicate to you that Starz, the studio, and the cast have a LOT to think about, and we tend to think that the next several months are going to be rather complicated.

