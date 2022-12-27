Jack Ryan season 4 premiere date: John Krasinski on shorter wait

Jack Ryan season 4 is coming to Prime Video, and the good news is that you don’t have to wait that long in order to see it.

What can we say at the moment? In the event that you did not know, filming for the fourth season is already done and has been for a while! In a new interview with The Wrap, John Krasinski made it clear that shooting these episodes so soon after season 3 made it so that there would be a much smaller hiatus for the show moving forward:

We already finished [Season 4], we actually shot three and four back to back. So that was the whole idea, knowing that the fans would go so long in between two and three, we decided to do three and four back to back so that they wouldn’t have to wait that long again.

With all of this being said, don’t expect that Amazon is going to make the fourth season available at any point in the next several months. They’re going to take their time on this, especially since they will want to get a lot of viewership here before focusing on the next chapter. For the time being, our feeling is that we’re going to see the next batch of episodes premiere when we get around to late 2023 — probably in November or December. We could start seeing more promotion for it as early as next summer.

Also, be sure to remember that season 4 is going to be the final one — there are potential plans for a spin-off, but we haven’t heard too much more about that in months. With that, our biggest advice for now is to exercise some caution.

Related – Be sure to secure more news on Jack Ryan and whatever the future could hold

What are you the most excited to see when it comes to Jack Ryan season 4?

Be sure to share now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are other updates on the way that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: Prime Video.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







