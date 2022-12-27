The Witcher season 3 premiere date: Why no further news?

It is clear, at least to us, that there was a golden opportunity to get more news on The Witcher season 3 in the wake of Blood Origin releasing. Why not make that happen? It always seems smart to use one arm of a franchise specifically to promote another, but that didn’t quite happen in the way that we wanted.

Did we learn at least a few more nuggets of information? Absolutely, with the most notable one being that the show is planning a heroic send-off for Henry Cavill and a story that could adhere strongly to some source material. However, neither in the press for Blood Origin or at the end of it did we learn a start date for the upcoming season.

So when is that going to change? Our hope is that at some point in the spring, Netflix will start to lift the veil. We would have very-much preferred that they did this a little bit sooner, but understand why they haven’t. After all, the streaming service wants to create a proper marketing campaign for season 3 in its own time, and they’ve determined over the years that there isn’t all that much value in getting news out there in the early going. Instead, they see so much more value in making us wait until a few months before the release.

Also, we think that a certain point, there was a real fear that if they released TOO much info on the main show, they were going to overshadow Blood Origin in the process — and of course, nobody wants to ultimately see some of that happen. We’ll just where things go over the course of the next several months.

