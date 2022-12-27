AGT: All-Stars premiere lineup: Terry Fator, Caly Bevier & more

Want to know some of the acts who are set to appear on the AGT: All-Stars premiere next week? We have a lot to dive into here! There are a ton of memorable acts appearing on Monday’s show, and of course they come from a wide array of different parts of the franchise.

Below, you can take a look at all of the performers, including a few thoughts on what makes all of them stand out.

Berywam – A French acapella and beatboxing group who were last on America’s Got Talent a few years ago. They are fantastic and totally unique.

Jimmie Herrod – A powerful singer and former AGT Golden Buzzer pick. With the right song, he could go far!

Terry Fator – Easily the favorite to advance from this show. After all, he is the season 2 winner and most successful act in the history of this show.

Jeanick Fournier – She is a former Canada’s Got Talent winner from Quebec with an enormous voice. Absolutely, she had a stirring audition!

Light Balance Kids – It feels like we’ve seen some rendition of a Light Balance act at this point across 200 different seasons of the show but honestly, we don’t mind. They’re always fun and offer up something different from the rest of the night!

Aneeshwar Kunchala – The Britain’s Got Talent alum has an act that is a little bit hard to describe. After all, you can consider him a poet, a speaker, or maybe just a conversationalist. He’s also only seven years old.

Caly Bevier – A singer who defeated cancer, and also a former Golden Buzzer pick of Simon Cowell from a few years back.

Lioz – Who do we have here? He’s a comedic magician who had a memorable first audition on AGT in the past … even though not all of the judges were totally on board.

Alan Silva – A fantastic aerial act! We know how much skill and athleticism goes into something like this, and how impossible it can be to pull off. He did it.

Bello Sisters – They are a fantastic strength act, known for being able to pull off some incredibly impressive tricks.

