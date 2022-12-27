Euphoria season 3 premiere date: Watch to watch for in 2023

As we inch closer to the start of 2023, what is there to watch out for when it comes to Euphoria season 3? Anticipation is high, and it’s going to be that way for a rather long time still. You may be well aware already of the fact that new episodes are likely not going to come until early 2024; if we see something before then, it’s going to be a pleasant surprise.

Now, is there a chance that we at least learn a premiere date for season 3 in the new year? That’s absolutely something that we would could on, alongside a number of other announcements.

Early 2023 – This is when some of the first details about filming for the new season should start to trickle in. Even if not too much is explicitly given away, we’ll take however many teases HBO decides to give and be happy with the end result.

Mid-2023 – By this point, we hope that there’s at least one or two announcements made about casting. We tend to think that there will be at least one or two additions, especially since Kat is no longer going to be featured moving forward. Rue, Jules, and Cassie will probably dominate most of the airtime still, but there is room for a new face or two along the way.

Fall 2023 – This is where we think we’ll get a premiere date and/or a few glimpses into what the new season could look like. The more that HBO sets the stage here in advance, the greater the odds that season 3 ends up breaking some of the show’s previous records.

As for the story…

We just hope that Rue does eventually find a way to get better, even if it’s probably not going to happen for quite some time.

