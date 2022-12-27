Yellowstone season 5 episode 9: How far away is it?

We know that this weekend is going to bring us Yellowstone season 5 episode 8 but for the sake of this article, why not discuss episode 9? This will kick off the next chapter of the show, but the reality here is that you could be waiting a long time in order to see it.

Just how long are we talking about here? Well, there’s a chance that the remainder of the season beyond Sunday has not even kicked off production…

In an interview with Outsider earlier this month, Brecken Merrill (who plays Tate Dutton on the show) made it clear that they hadn’t actually filmed anything for the show past episode eight. At the time of that interview, he hadn’t even seen any scripts! It sounds as though filming could resume in March, but that is not 100% confirmed as of yet.

Why the long production hiatus?

Some of it may have to do with Kevin Costner, who directed a project following his time on Yellowstone earlier this year. It may also have been to allow Taylor Sheridan to work on 1923, which is streaming in between the first and second parts of season 5. This allows for there to be a lot of franchise-related programming over a solid stretch of time, and hopefully to keep viewers engaged every single step of the way.

Our hope is that at some point in the mid-to-late spring, we’ll get a chance to see the next part of season 5. All of this does continue to make us wonder, as well, about season 6. How long could we be forced to wait on that? We tend to think that it is going to happen, but nothing is altogether guaranteed in this world.

