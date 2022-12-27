Severance season 2 premiere date: How Apple TV+ should prepare

The Severance season 2 premiere could be one of the huge TV events of 2023, and we say that knowing full well that it is still many months away. There is no premiere date yet, and there’s a chance there may not be one for a good period of time in general.

Yet, we don’t think that any of this is going to stop Apple TV+ from preparing viewers in advance, especially when they have so many different resources at their disposal.

When it comes to the premiere-date announcement part of the equation, we stand by some of what we’ve said here in the past: We probably are not getting too much more of anything until the spring or early summer, at the earliest. Given that filming won’t be wrapped up until May, we don’t foresee the streaming service from wanting to rush that part of things along.

So will they reveal at least a few things before that? We hope so, given that they’ve already announced some of the actors joining the show this time including Gwendoline Christie and John Noble. Why wouldn’t you want to get people more excited for their roles? We know that the central premise of this show does make it that you want an added bit of mystery, but it benefits them to at least share a couple of photos along the way.

What about a teaser?

We tend to think that this will come around the time as a premiere date, and some photos could come out before. The main reason why Apple TV+ will not rush the big things is that they have almost no real reason to do so. After all, they have some other shows coming out beforehand (Ted Lasso and The Morning Show, potentially) that will require more of that energy.

Related – Be sure to get some further information now regarding Severance and the future

What are you the most excited to check out when it comes to Severance season 2?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back for other updates you don’t want to miss. (Photo: Apple TV+.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







