The Blacklist season 10: Early teaser opportunities in 2023

If you are a longtime reader here at the site, we doubt it’s a surprise that we want more news on The Blacklist season 10. How can we not? There is potential for the next chapter of the show to deliver a ton of good stuff, especially when you consider the general premise for this season. Reddington may need the Task Force’s help, but in a different capacity than ever before with foes from the past emerging back in the present.

To date, NBC has been largely silent on promoting the upcoming season, save of course for announcing a premiere date. Is there a chance that this changes in the near future? It’s at least something worth diving into a little bit more right now…

If NBC really does want to get the word out about the new season, there are some great opportunities to do so pretty early on in the year. Remember that they have the Rose Parade on January 1, and that’s leading into the network starting to air new programming on January 2 like America’s Got Talent: All-Stars and Quantum Leap coming back on the air. They are pushing forward with new shows earlier than some other networks, and this could be a major win for all of us watching and eager for something more.

Do we expect something huge in a first-look promo for season 10? Probably not, but it would just be nice to see the word out there for the show. While The Blacklist remains extremely popular on Netflix, its ratings on NBC have diminished over the years and we’d like to see some sort of boost in its new Sunday timeslot. That is especially the case now that there’s a certain degree of mystery over whether or not season 10 will be the end of the road.

