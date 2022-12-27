The Boys season 4 premiere date: A novel Gen V idea

We don’t think this will come as a big shock to anyone out there, but we’d love more news on The Boys season 4 in the near future. Yes, we understand that the show is probably still a long ways away from premiering on Prime Video, but why let that stop us?

For the sake of this article now, let’s go ahead and ponder something that will be coming so much sooner than the show’s likely late 2023 / early 2024 return: Gen V. We’ve discussed the college-set spin-off show in the past, and we know how much potential there is for the end product here to deliver some insane/awesome stuff. Could that include a premiere date for The Boys season 4, or some sort of tease for it? It’s a fun thing to think about…

Of course, some sort of Easter egg reveal about season 4 during Gen V is almost impossible to predict, mostly because this is the last thing that Prime Video would ever reveal in advance. They have basically zero incentive to do so! Yet, we do think that this is possible, given that there were some Gen V references during season 3 of the flagship show, and this universe is known for connecting their properties in some cheeky ways.

Even if there is no direct reference to a season 4 premiere date during the spin-off, keep your eyes peeled still for a few other teases as to what could be coming. We’d be absolutely shocked if this show does almost nothing to honor some of their diehard fans who’ve been watching from the very beginning. Gen V is a treat — it could be a great show in its own right, but it’s also absolutely a way to make the hiatus between seasons a little bit less exhausting.

Do you think that we’ll get some sort of secret The Boys season 4 tease during Gen V?

Do you think such an idea could happen? Share below, and also come back for some additional updates. (Photo: Prime Video.)

