Mayans MC season 5 premiere date: Is good news coming soon?

Are we inching closer to getting a Mayans MC season 5 premiere date over at FX? If nothing else, we’ve got evidence that some good stuff is on the way.

Take, for starters, the simple fact that FX has already announced the premiere date of one of their other highly-anticipated 2023 series in Snowfall. Over the past couple of years, the Sons of Anarchy sequel has premiered a month or two after it, and that’s enough to make us think that the network is currently circling days. Filming for season 5 is also underway at this point, which helps to make a spring premiere a little bit more possible. (Remember, though, that nothing is guaranteed and it does take a little bit of time to edit these episodes together.)

So how much longer is it, realistically, before some more insight comes out about the upcoming season? Well, for season 4 a premiere date was announced in early February, and there is a chance that this could also be the case for season 5. If not then, it’s possible we’ll get an announcement in March for the show coming back in May. We don’t think FX is going to wait too long on revealing the future of the show, if they can help it at least.

As for what’s coming up story-wise through season 5, the biggest tease that we can offer is a potential war either within the club or close to it. Someone set that warehouse ablaze shortly after EZ ascended the ranks of the Santo Padre chapter, and the top candidate here happens to be his own brother Angel. What’s going to happen from here feels almost Shakespearean in nature. There’s also so much of EZ, Felipe, and Angel’s past that could explode out and leave all sorts of carnage in its path moving forward.

