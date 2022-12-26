Snowfall season 6 teaser: ‘The game becomes your life’

The Snowfall season 6 premiere is going to be coming to FX on Wednesday, February 22, and you better believe the final chapter will be intense. Stakes are higher than ever, characters could die, and there is one more chapter of the series’ legacy still to be written.

So how is the network setting the stage for what lies ahead? It’s clear that we’re inching closer to a full trailer but for now, we at least have a stylish new teaser to dive head-first into.

If you head over to the link here right now, you can see a brand-new tease for the upcoming season that really hammers in one theme: Consequences. You can argue that from the start, this show has never glorified the business that Franklin Saint and Teddy found such success in. We saw people die, and we also saw someone like Wanda go through the throws of addiction. Franklin now has lost everything after deciding to step away, the consequence of the game becoming his life. (“The game becomes your life” is a line that Damson Idris’ character says in the teaser.)

From the information that we’ve seen already on the upcoming episode, we know that Louie will be positioning herself as the new seller for Teddy and while business could be lucrative, it also may come with its fair share of issues that neither party expect.

Could someone make it out of this show alive?

It’s possible, but we can’t quite sit here and feel confident that Snowfall is going to have a happy ending for anyone. How could you feel that way based on everything we’ve had a chance to see so far?

What do you most want to see on Snowfall season 6, based on the teaser?

Be sure to share some of your thoughts and hopes below!

