Virgin River season 5 premiere date: What to look for next

We’re on the other side of the Christmas holiday and with that, we’re another step closer to Virgin River season 5. We know that the series is coming back to Netflix — as a matter of fact, filming is already done! We’re just still left to think about a number of different questions, with one of the biggest ones pertaining to when the streaming service wants to hand out more information.

Is there any chance that we get a premiere date in the next thirty months? We’d be shocked if that were to happen. Last year, Netflix announced a season 4 premiere date in May, and we tend to think that spring is once again when we’ll hear some additional news. It could be a little earlier or later, so there is at least a small amount of variance that can be thrown into this equation.

So what could we get before then? We don’t necessarily think that the streamer is going to just deprive you outright of all sorts of other news, so don’t be shocked if there’s some sort of tiny snippet in a sizzle reel that comes out in the next few months. They may not show a premiere date in that, but it’s possible to get some sort of reminder that the new season is going to be coming in the summer. (We don’t anticipate it earlier than the standard July start window, but we’re not ruling out June.)

If you are one of those people who is understandably holding out to get some more substantial news, whether it be a full trailer or dozens of promotional photos, you may be stuck waiting a good bit longer than that. Heck, there is no guarantee that you’re even going to be able to see them at the same time that a premiere date is announced. If you love this show (and you really should), you may know a certain amount of patience is in order right now.

Related – Go ahead and get some other updates when it comes to Virgin River right now

What are you most excited to see when it comes to Virgin River season 5 in 2023?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, be sure to come back for other updates you do not want to miss. (Photo: Netflix.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







