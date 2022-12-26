Succession season 4 premiere date: Our last glimpse?

If you are like us, then you’ve probably been hoping for a good while to get some Succession season 4 premiere date news. How can you not? HBO has repeatedly hyped up the return of Waystar Royco as one of the most important series of 2023, and they have also confirmed that the show will be coming back in the spring.

Just in this past week, we have seen a sizzle reel from the network showing some new footage (but not a date) — you can view that now over at the link here. So is that going to be it for the calendar year? Is there anything else the network will put out? there is at least something more to think about here…

We’ll admit that the aforementioned sizzle reel was the last thing we anticipated the network handing out within 2022 and with that in mind, we’re prepared to not see a whole lot else until we get around to January at least. What other incentive does the network have to get some things out there? Think about it like this: There isn’t all that much happening within the TV world and a lot of people are still off either traveling or enjoying the holidays.

So rather than expect anything more over the next several days, our advice is simply this: Be patient until we get around to the middle of January. That’s when we think the chances are higher that you will get an actual premiere date reveal. If it doesn’t happen alongside the premiere of The Last of Us, there is at least a reasonable chance that we could get it a little bit later on in the season.

No matter when we get the date, don’t you think this season is assured to be fantastic? Just think about what was set up with Logan basically jettisoning his children from the comnpany!

