Is NCIS: Hawaii new tonight on CBS? Current January news

Is NCIS: Hawaii new tonight on CBS? It goes without saying that we’ve got some great stuff coming around the bend; it is all a matter of when we’re going to be able to see all of it. The crossover is certainly going to be a main event — after all, it marks the first time that three shows in the franchise have been able to do something like this.

Unfortunately, this is where we now step in with some of the bad news — while we are on the other side of Christmas, that doesn’t mean that the show is actually back on the air. We do still have to wait for a little while longer — but how long? The crossover was originally supposed to air last week, but has since been delayed to Monday, January 9. You can get some more news all about it via the synopsis below:

“Deep Fake” – Tennant, Jimmy Palmer (Brian Dietzen) and Sam Hanna (LL COOL J) find themselves captured by a woman claiming to be a CIA agent demanding intel from the team. Also, Jesse, Ernie, Whistler and Alden Parker (Gary Cole) learn about an asset that arrived in Hawai’i who could be connected to several overseas assassinations, on the CBS Original series NCIS: HAWAI’I, Monday, Jan. 9 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.* NCIS stars Gary Cole, Brian Dietzen and NCIS: LOS ANGELES stars Chris O’Donnell and LL COOL J guest star in the episode, which is part two of a three-episode crossover event with NCIS and NCIS: LOS ANGELES.

For the record, there is a new episode of NCIS: Hawaii currently scheduled for January 16, but CBS has not unveiled an official synopsis for it yet. This is only weird because we do have some details already about the installment of NCIS set for that same date.

