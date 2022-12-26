Outlander season 7 premiere date: Why wait until summer?

We are lucky enough to now know that Outlander season 7 is officially coming in the summer. With that, though, comes some other questions.

Take, for example, the one we noted in the title for this article: Why are we waiting until the summer to get the Sam Heughan – Caitriona Balfe show back on the air? Is there any specific logic in this?

Well, to us it really comes down to one thing more so than anything else: Flexibility, especially since the future beyond season 7 is still unclear.

First, remember that the upcoming season has a whopping 16 episodes to it from start to finish. Premiering in the summer means that in theory, Starz could air one a week without interruption and there’s a chance that they would all be ready. At the same time, doing this could also afford them the opportunity to put the first eight on here and then the second part in the first half of 2023. That allows them to create a smaller Droughtlander between season 7 and a potential season 8 — or between season 7 and the Blood of My Blood prequel show, which has still yet to be cast and we could be waiting a little while for some more news all about that.

Also, putting Outlander season 7 on the air this summer gives the network a huge hit to launch in that window. They’ve got some top-tier shows in BMF and Power Book II: Ghost over the next several months, so this gives them an absolutely solid hit that they will be able to use to promote some other stuff when we get around to the June – August period. (Remember that it may be a good while still before we get an exact premiere date; at this point, we’d be pleasantly surprised if we learn something official before March.)

