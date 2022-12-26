Is NCIS new tonight on CBS? Now that we’re on the other side of Christmas, it is fair to wonder about that!

Just like you would imagine, there’s a ton of stuff to get into with the franchise over the next several weeks … we just aren’t going to get anything new tonight. Unfortunately, we are still going to see the show on hiatus for a little while longer. Originally, the plan was for Sean Murray and the rest of the cast to be back next week with the three-part crossover event, but that has since been delayed. The plan now is for that to air on January 9, and there’s going to be another new non-crossover episode on January 16.

Want to set the stage for both of these episodes now? Rest assured, we are happy to help! Go ahead and check out the full synopsis for each of these episodes below — and know that some good stuff is coming!

Season 20 episode 10, “Too Many Cooks” – NCIS agents from Washington, D.C., Los Angeles and Hawai’i, all in D.C. to attend the retirement party of a beloved Federal Law Enforcement Training Center (FLETC) professor, find themselves jointly investigating his shocking suicide, on the CBS Original series NCIS, Monday, Jan. 9 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*. NCIS: LOS ANGELES stars Chris O’Donnell, LL COOL J and NCIS: HAWAI’I stars Vanessa Lachey and Noah Mills guest star in the episode, which is part one of a three-episode crossover event with NCIS: LOS ANGELES and NCIS: HAWAI’I.

Season 20 episode 11, “Bridges” – Parker discovers he’s a victim of identity theft while investigating the unusual murder of a Navy ensign. Also, Knight and Jimmy face hurdles in their relationship as their connection heightens, on the CBS Original series NCIS, Monday, Jan. 16 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

