His Dark Materials season 4: Will renewal, spin-off ever happen?

As we prepare ourselves for the series finale today, why not take a further look towards His Dark Materials season 4 — why isn’t it happening?

On the surface, it feels like this is a pretty easy question to answer, as the writers have arranged it so that every season is a book within the Philip Pullman trilogy. However, once upon a time there were actually theoretical plans that the show could go on much longer … but those were scrapped a long time ago.

The reality with a show like this is quite simple: It is enormously expensive to produce due to all of the special effects and locations. There’s also the reality here that the young cast is going to get older and that’s another thing you have to contend with.

Now, it’s true that there are further books and short stories out there from Pullman that are set within the world of His Dark Materials and in theory, you can make the argument that HBO and BBC One could look at adapting those in the future. Whether or not they do that, however, is an entirely different story. The option is there but like we said, this is a pretty expensive project … and we know that there is already a lot of fantasy-related content elsewhere at this moment. Remember that HBO also has House of the Dragon and Prime Video currently has the one-two punch of The Wheel of Time and Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. There could be questions as to whether or not there’s really a need for that much more content within the genre … though we love this particular world.

For now, it seems like the series finale is it — but who knows what the future could hold down the road?

Related – Be sure to score other updates on His Dark Materials season 3, including the big ending we have tonight

Do you think that we’re ever going to get a His Dark Materials season 4 in some shape or form?

Be sure to let us know in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to stay tuned — there are some other updates coming down the road. (Photo: HBO.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







