Yellowstone season 5 episode 8: The likely cliffhanger

As so many of you are most likely aware at this point, Yellowstone season 5 episode 8 is set to arrive this weekend on Paramount Network. Due to the Christmas holiday, there was no installment last night.

What can we say about the story ahead? Well, the stakes have never been higher for John Dutton when you consider the problems that surround him in all directions. For starters, he has to concern himself with Jamie and Sarah Atwood’s efforts to unseat him as Governor, and that’s without even mentioning the crisis underneath the surface with the wolves or the state of his cattle, which he has to migrate elsewhere with the help of the bunkhouse.

So amidst all of this, is there one specific cliffhanger that you can probably expect? Well, we tend to think that the most likely scenario here is that John’s status as Governor is in some sort of legitimate danger — and with that, so is the ranch’s future. It’s possible that Taylor Sheridan could put a character’s life into jeopardy, but we wonder if he’d do that given the huge cliffhanger at the end of the season 3 finale. Most writers choose to not repeat themselves, since they’d like to create a few other intriguing scenarios instead. The ranch is a character itself, so putting it in a certain degree of danger absolutely makes for compelling entertainment in its own way.

Technically, there is no 100% guarantee that we’re going to get a cliffhanger at the end of this … but we’d be honestly surprised if there isn’t. This is the sort of show that loves and embraces this sort of thing much of the time!

