Letterkenny season 12: Is it renewed, canceled at Hulu?

Following the launch of season 11 today on Netflix, can you expect a Letterkenny season 12 to arrive down the road? Rest assured, there is so much to get into here!

So where do we start? Well, let’s go ahead and hand out a slice of positive news: There is going to be another batch of episodes coming down the road! As a matter of fact, there are indications that the cast and crew of the Canadian sitcom have already filmed some of what lies ahead, so you don’t have anything to worry about here. This is one of those shows that, despite its long run, US audiences are still discovering it. That’s one of the great things about a service like Hulu, which does a great job when it comes to helping viewers discover this sort of show.

Now that we know that the future here is solidified, we can look at the next order of business for the moment: When this show is actually going to return. Since season 11 is just premiering now on the streaming service, we probably won’t be getting the next batch of episodes until we get around to summer or fall 2023, at the very earliest. There’s no real reason to rush anything along here, even though the short seasons here are going to make it so that there’s almost an immediate demand.

So what will lie ahead story-wise? Well, it starts with more hijinks. If you’ve watched this show over the years, then you know already about the relationships and the comedic potential within every single episode. There aren’t a lot of shows quite like it, and we’re sure that the producers are going to take advantage of that and then some.

Without further ado, go ahead and enjoy season 11! Remember, as well, that there’s a lot of other great stuff coming down the road here that is well worth enjoying.

What do you most want to see on Letterkenny season 12 when it arrives on Hulu?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, be sure to come back for other updates. (Photo: Hulu.)

