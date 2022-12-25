Cobra Kai season 6 premiere date, renewal: Why the silence?

It may go without saying, but there is absolutely a lot of stuff pertaining to Cobra Kai season 6 that we are excited to see. How in the world can we not? The fifth season of the show ended with such a huge, dramatic cliffhanger — it’s impossible to see that and not be stocked for whatever the future could hold!

However, Netflix has absolutely moved at a snail’s pace when it comes to making big announcements. First, we need the renewal. Then, we have to see when production is going to start. At some point months after that, we should be getting a premiere date.

So why stay silent for more than three months on the subject of all of this? Some of it is tied to negotiations, as Netflix does not fully own Cobra Kai and with that in mind, there are a lot of discussions that need to be had in regards to bringing it to life. Beyond just that, there’s also the simple fact that they haven’t needed to rush anything along. The creative team has been worked on another project until recently, so there wasn’t really much of a way to even plan out a season 6. That changes moving forward.

Odds are, much of this silence will change once we get into the new year. At that point, everyone may be able to start thinking about the story, filming timelines, and eventually when the series could be coming back for more. While it’s hard to speculate without knowing too much what Netflix’s needs will be in the future, we think an early 2024 premiere date makes the most sense. Remember, this show has even launched on New Year’s Day in the past…

