Tulsa King season 1 episode 8 preview: How much is left?

As you prepare to see Tulsa King episode 8 on Paramount+ in the near future, why not discuss the future in general? (Here’s a quick reminder that episode 7 is, in fact, airing on Paramount+ this weekend, even with it being Christmas.)

First and foremost, it is a fair assumption to make that episode 8 will stream on January 1. If the streaming service is willing to throw the Sylvester Stallone series on the air on December 25, why wouldn’t they air one on New Year’s Day? There are ten episodes in the first season, for those unaware — that means that come mid-January, some of the loose ends in Dwight Manfredi’s life could be tied up … but a few others could remain. Since there is already a season 2 renewal out there, don’t be surprised if there is either a cliffhanger or at least something close to it. If you are the producers why wouldn’t you want a little bit of suspense?

Just in case you are wondering why Paramount+ is streaming these episodes over the holidays in the first place, the simplest answer we can offer is this: They know viewers will be around. While appointment TV may not be anywhere near as successful this time of year, there is still room for people to stream stuff here and there. Those opportunities will 100% still be there, so that’s not something you have to worry about at all.

While there is not much in the way of official insight out there as of yet for episode 8, there is one word we would use to describe the potential story: Escalation. There is no reason to think that the story is going to get any less crazy from here on out, or that Dwight’s efforts would be met with less opposition than before.

