Power Book IV: Force season 2 premiere date: The next teaser?

When are we going to learn the official Power Book IV: Force season 2 premiere date? If you are clamoring for it, rest assured: You are not alone!

We knew already that there was a ton of attention around the Joseph Sikora series just based on where we are in the year. Last year, we learned in November when season 1 would be premiering. Now, we’re almost at the end of December and still, nothing. Is that going to change soon? We did get a teaser-of-sorts this week (albeit with no significant footage), but there was no date or approximate window attached to it for the show to come back.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more Raising Kanan updates!

Do we think that we’ll be getting at least an approximate premiere date in the next teaser that comes out? Absolutely. However, the flip side of this is that there’s no real telling when that teaser will be released, let alone what sort of date will be unveiled during it.

If we were to share some sort of early prediction here in this piece, here is what we’d offer: We do think that we’re going to have a chance to learn the Force season 2 premiere date around the time that Power Book II: Ghost premieres in mid-March. That makes the most sense, as you would be using one show to better promote the other. It would also work to satisfy our feeling that Force will be coming out around late May or early June, right around the time that Ghost is starting to end.

What will season 2 look like?

From our vantage point, there could be two central themes for the story: Revenge for Liliana’s death, and also Tommy’s attempts to build a different sort of empire after everything went haywire near the end of season 1. Even though the show is set in Chicago, who knows? There could be some DNA from the original thrown in here at some point.

Related – Go ahead and get other news right now when it comes to Power Book IV: Force

Is there any one thing you are most expecting entering Power Book IV: Force season 2?

Be sure to share right away in the comments, and also stay tuned — there is more good stuff coming. (Photo: Starz.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







