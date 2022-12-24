Station 19 season 7 renewal: Where do things currently stand?

As of right now, what is there to hope for when it comes to a Station 19 season 7 renewal at ABC? Are there reasons for optimism?

First of all, we should start off with a reminder that technically, nothing has been 100% confirmed as of yet when it comes to the future. ABC doesn’t typically renew most of their shows until at least the late winter and a lot of times, it is even later than that. If there’s one bit of advice we should hand over to you right now, it is to be patient. Good things come to those who wait, and we hope that you are okay with waiting for a good while here!

With this being said, we also would say to not be altogether nervous at all when it comes to the future. It would be a total stunner if there is no season 7 renewal down the road. This remains a consistently successful show on the network, and beyond just that, it still has the benefit of being a part of that one-two punch that also includes Grey’s Anatomy. This is such a formidable franchise, both in terms of on the air and streaming.

If there was any cause for concern right now, it is that super-faint possibility that for whatever reason, Station 19 and Grey’s Anatomy both plummet in the ratings after Ellen Pompeo leaves the latter show in February. Do we expect some viewers to bail? Sure, but that doesn’t meant that there will be a lot of them, and it may not impact Station 19 at all. We’ve seen with the departure of Mark Harmon from NCIS that major shows like this can withstand significant cast extras, at least so long as there is quality stuff around them.

Related – Be sure to get all sorts of other news when it comes to Station 19 right now

Are you feeling pretty darn optimistic when it comes to a Station 19 season 7 renewal at ABC?

Be sure to share below! Once you do that, be sure to also stay put here for some other updates — there’s a lot of great stuff on the way that you won’t want to miss. (Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







