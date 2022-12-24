Severance season 2 premiere date: Is 2023 a sure thing?

Severance season 2 is absolutely coming to Apple TV+ at some point down the road, and of course, so many of us want to see it ASAP. How could we not given the way that season 1 ended, and the potential that is here for so much more?

So as excited as we are, we can’t sit here and pretend like there is still some uncertainty when it comes to the long-term future. In particular, there’s no clear sense as of yet as to when Adam Scott and the rest of the cast will be back.

Do we personally expect to see it during the 2023 calendar year? Absolutely, and we honestly feel like so many people out there should, as well. If that doesn’t happen for whatever reason, we would honestly consider it to be strange! Production is only slated to go until May, and we don’t think this is going to be one of those situations where we’re stuck waiting for six-plus months after that for post-production to complete. This is not a show like House of the Dragon where you have to CGI a bunch of dragons into the mix!

With this in mind, we really wouldn’t be too worried about whether or not we’re going to see season 2 pushed back to 2024. Instead, our suggestion is to simply enjoy the rest of the filming process and cross your fingers that some other big news gets announced!

If we had to wager some sort of guess for now as to when season 2 is actually going to premiere, we’d point to either late summer or fall. Either way, we’re going to see this show have a chance to really take over the pop-culture consciousness around the end of next year and that should be something to behold. After somewhat of an under-the-radar run for season 1, it’s a thrill for the show to have this chance.

