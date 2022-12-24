Yellowjackets season 2: Is Showtime saving Lottie reveal?

We don’t think that this will come as a big shock to a lot of you, but there is a ton to be excited about when it comes to Yellowjackets season 2. We know it is premiering in March and earlier this week, we had a chance to see for the first time the older version of Van played by Lauren Ambrose.

Because we had a chance to see her, inevitably there are some other questions that come up. Take, for example, what in the world Showtime is doing when it comes to the adult version of Lottie played by Simone Kessell.

It goes without saying, but Lottie is going to be a huge part of the upcoming season in both timelines. She has been largely established at this point as the potential Big Bad, and we know that she has some cult leader tendencies based on everything we’ve seen, she’s been great at making people believe that there’s something supernatural about their time in the wilderness, and we don’t even think she’s consciously trying to be manipulative. This is just who this character is much of the time.

So when will we actually see more here?

Well, we tend to think that the network could easily put out some photos featuring that character over the next few weeks, similar in a way that they did Lottie. Of course, on the flip side they could easily determine that there’s some value in keeping some cards close to the vest. We would imagine that come February, they will be ready to share a first-look trailer for the upcoming season. What better ace in the hole is there than allowing us a glimpse of Lottie at the end?

Remember that in the end, the folks at Showtime are going to try and get as much buzz (pun intended) around this show as possible.

When do you think we’re going to see more of Adult Lottie on Yellowjackets season 2?

