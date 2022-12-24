Ted Lasso season 3 premiere date: Why not a teaser?

At this point, it is clear that there are so many questions that exist regarding Ted Lasso season 3, and there is a major reason for that. For whatever reason, Apple TV+ has for months made it so that the new season is under a heavy lock and key.

So why aren’t we getting a teaser for the new season at this point? Why aren’t we getting at least something? We know that the new season has already been filmed and at this point, we’re left to the mercy of a streaming service to figure out whatever in the world they would like to do, however difficult it may be.

For the time being, it appears as though the streaming service is just waiting for the right time to get something out there, a time in which there would be all sorts of eyeballs around something like this. Of course, that would make us hope that they’d release something around now, given the connection the show has with Christmas that stems all the way from season 2. Yet, there isn’t much of an indication on if that is going to happen, especially since the show didn’t take advantage of the World Cup to release anything either.

At the moment, we tend to imagine that we’re going to be getting some sort of teaser, even if it doesn’t have an exact premiere date, in January. Why then? It could accompany the upcoming Apple TV+ comedy Shrinking that shares some producers with Ted Lasso. We should also note that they have been playing some ads for Shrinking before previous episodes of the Jason Sudeikis comedy already. By at least late January or early February, a premiere date could be out there and most likely, it will be either late March or early April.

To be frank, the biggest reason why there hasn’t been a premiere date or a released for the show as of yet is pretty simple: New episodes are still so far away, and most networks / streaming services don’t like to kick off promotion unless we’re a little bit closer.

