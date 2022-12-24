Bridgerton season 3 premiere date: Odds of a split season

While we wait for Netflix to go ahead and announce a Bridgerton season 3 premiere date, there are some interesting scenarios to talk through! Take, for example, one that has become increasingly common in streaming circles as of late.

Of course, we are talking here all about a split season. There are reasons to think that they could consider this, plus also reasons that they may not.

The biggest reason for Netflix to at least think about this idea is monetary in nature: If they don’t deliver all the episodes at once, then they can get two months out of some people as opposed to one. Meanwhile, this also enables them to release some episodes to come out perhaps a little bit earlier; they don’t have to wait for post-production to wrap on some of the later ones.

Now that we have spelled all of this out, there are also some pretty decisive reasons why with Bridgerton in particular, Netflix may not think this is the right move. We don’t think the wait for season 3 is going to have to do with post-production at all; instead, it will probably be tied to them giving us Queen Charlotte in the spring and wanting to make us wait a little while for the third season. They probably realize that there isn’t as much value in putting these shows too close to each other. It’s one of the reasons why we think that season 3 (which will focus heavily on Penelope) may not be here until later summer or fall.

Because of the long wait, and the fact that there’s already some Bridgerton related content in the spring, we actually think the odds of a split season here are pretty low — think 25% if that. Netflix is far more likely to employ this on some upcoming big-budget shows like Stranger Things or Squid Game.

Related – Be sure to score some other updates on Bridgerton now, including other details on the future

Do you think there’s a chance that we will see Bridgerton season 3 use a split-season format?

Be sure to share right away in the comments! After you do that, stick around — there are some other great updates coming that you won’t want to miss. (Photo: Netflix.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







