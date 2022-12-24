Stranger Things 5 premiere date, split season odds

As so many of you know already, Stranger Things 5 is absolutely coming to Netflix down the road — and it’s also the final chapter in this story. It’s bittersweet to think about, but then we also remember a few other things. Take, for example, that you never want to see a show overstay its welcome. Also, five seasons is a long time for anything to stay on this particular platform. Just remember for a moment that there are so many shows that get canceled after just one or two years.

For the sake of this article in particular, what we want to talk about here is the schedule — and in particular, if we could see the final season split up in an even more substantial way than what we saw in season 5. If you think back to that, you’re probably familiar that the streaming service had the first seven episodes, a break, and then the final two. We don’t think that there’d be a push to do something identical to that again, but could we see the first four episodes, a break, and then the last four? Could it be split 5 – 3? Both are worthy considerations and options.

Remember here that if you are Netflix, one of the things that you’re probably thinking about at this point is how to get season 5 on the streaming service as soon as possible without sacrificing quality. That’s a little bit harder to do when you are dealing with launching eight episodes of a show this ambitious at once! It takes a long time to include all the special effects and if you split the season up into batches, you could probably get the first half out by summer 2024. Otherwise, you might be stuck waiting until much later in the year.

Judging from the fact that the streamer did this with season 4, and also that they’re splitting up other shows now including YOU, we tend to think that there’s more than a 50% chance that something like this goes down. Be prepared for it, just like we’d be prepared come spring 2024 for some sort of further announcement regarding the future.

