NCIS season 20 episode 11: A new Brian Dietzen tease!

For those who have not heard already, NCIS season 20 episode 11 is going to air on CBS come January 16, and it will be the first standard episode after the crossover. Sure, you won’t have characters from different shows crossing paths, but isn’t there always something to like about this world? We tend to think so.

For this particular episode, we know that there are some big things coming for Jimmy Palmer and Jessica Knight. Per the synopsis, “Knight and Jimmy face hurdles in their relationship as their connection heightens.” There could be good things coming for the two, but at the same time some obstacles as well.

So what does it mean for the two characters in the long-term? In response to a fan on Twitter claiming that they were “scared” that something bad could be happening to the characters, Brian Dietzen responded with “I think you’re going to like this episode.” That, at least, gives us a certain element of hope. We don’t think that the show is going to want to break Knight in Shining Palmer up, mostly because they present such a unique opportunity to play around with an on-screen relationship.

Just think about it like this: There are so many different stories with these two the writers haven’t even gotten to explore as of yet. Take, for example, Knight spending time with Jimmy’s daughter — they’ve met, but Jessica and Jimmy weren’t a couple at that point. Also, it’s going to be fun to get the rest of the team’s thoughts on the pairing as things progress. We know that they tried to keep things relatively low-key in the early going, but is that something that will last forever? We have a hard time envisioning it…

