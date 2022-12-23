His Dark Materials season 3 episode 7, episode 8: Finale details!

Come Monday night on HBO you’re going to see His Dark Materials season 3 episode 7 and episode 8 — and with that, the end of the road.

If you are still flabbergasted that the fantasy epic is ending soon, you are far from alone. Due to the way in which the premium-cable network has aired these episodes, everything has flown by and now, we’re at the biggest point in Lyra’s journey so far. She and Will are going to need to make some important, shocking decisions in the midst of a surrounding war. There are a lot of challenges that lie ahead for the two of them, and we certainly think that things could get worse before they get better.

For a few more details on both of these episodes now, we advise you to check out the official synopses…

Season 3 episode 7, “The Clouded Mountain” – “As war rages, Will and Lyra search for their daemons amidst the battlefield. Mrs. Coulter and Asriel challenge the ultimate enemy.”

Season 3 episode 8, “The Botanic Garden” – “Lyra and Will reunite with Mary and hear a story that changes everything. But there is one last sacrifice they must make.”

What is this sacrifice? That could end up being the pivotal point in both this season and also the series. While this is a show crafted for a wide range of viewers, there’s no denying that it does go to some dark places here and there. The storytelling is not afraid to get bold, but the same goes for everything we saw from Philip Pullman over the years, as well.

Just have a box of tissues on standby — there is a good chance that you’re going to need them.

How do you think things are going to wrap up when it comes to the His Dark Materials series finale on HBO?

