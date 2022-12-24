House of the Dragon season 2 premiere date: Star teases filming

What is there to look forward to when it comes to House of the Dragon season 2? Suffice it to say, a lot, and we can say that without even reading Fire & Blood. We know that the Dance of Dragons is more or less here, and that means that multiple factions in Westeros are going to have to go about finding allies and preparing for what could be a deadly series of battles.

As we get ever closer to the start of production, we are getting a slightly-better sense of some of the final details — and yes, that absolutely includes filming.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more HOUSE OF THE DRAGON videos!

In a new interview with Harper’s Bazaar, Olivia Cooke (who plays Alicent Hightower and will continue to do so — there are no more time jumps) made it very clear that for the actors, they are just in wait-and-see mode when it comes to the start of production:

“We’re still waiting on scripts … We know what is loosely in the book but not exactly which strands of history they go down. We’re going to be in different parts of the UK this time. Spain again, maybe Portugal.”

The article makes it clear that season 2 will start filming in the spring, though we have already heard that March is the most likely month. Meanwhile, the show is coming back in 2024, and we tend to think that if possible, HBO will push for a launch between March and May of that year. They can use House of the Dragon to promote their other shows and beyond just that, this would allow it to fall into the window for the 2024 Emmys. It may seem trivial and somewhat silly, but this stuff does matter at the end of the day.

Related – Get some further information right now on the subject of House of the Dragon season 2

Is there anything that you most want to see now on House of the Dragon season 2?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! After you do just that, come back for other updates you don’t want to miss. (Photo: HBO.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







