The Resident season 7 renewal hopes: Where things stand

What can we hope for right now when it comes to a possible The Resident season 7 renewal at Fox? This could be a big question for at least the next couple of months, and for a number of different reasons.

Take, for starters, the fact that the show has one of the more passionate followings out of anything that the network has; however, it also has a shorter episode order this season in 13, and Fox has not produced it internally ever since the 20th Century Fox TV studio moved under the Disney umbrella. That means that it is not as lucrative financially as it once was, and the live+same-day ratings are also down. Season 6 is overall down around 17% versus the season 5 average in the 18-49 demographic; that may not be terrible compared to some of the other shows that are out there, but you obviously want the show to fare as well as possible.

Are we hopeful that there is going to be a season 7 down the road? Sure, but don’t be shocked if this comes down to the wire. Once you get around the season 7 / season 8 mark, programs do get more expensive to make. The biggest thing The Resident has going for it is that when it comes to scripted TV, it’s not like the network has a lot of other hits, save for the 9-1-1 franchise (which they also no longer own), that you can consider to be a runaway smash. They need shows to fill out the schedule, even if we only get another thirteen episodes.

The hardest part of everything to accept, at least for the time being, is the oh-so-simple fact that we could be waiting a long time for news. While ideally Fox would announce something sooner rather than later, they are under zero obligation to do so. They could easily wait until April or May if they wanted to.

