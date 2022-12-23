The Rookie season 5 episode 10 spoilers: Tim and Lucy’s first date!

The fine folks at ABC have just shared some early details on The Rookie season 5 episode 10, and absolutely there’s a lot to celebrate.

Take, for starters, a momentous occasion we’ve all been waiting a long time to see: Tim Bradford and Lucy Chen having their first date! How can you not love this? These two characters have been in firm “will they or won’t they” territory for a rather long time and now, we get to see what a potential relationship looks like.

Do we think that eventually, they’ll make it? Sure, but there are going to be some bumps in the road. This is the case often with many couples, and these are two incredibly strong-willed people who will have no issue speaking their mind on things.

This week, ABC released the synopsis for episode 10 titled “The Last” and below, you can get a sense of what’s ahead for all of these characters:

“The List” – Detective Nyla Harper and James find themselves in the middle of a bank robbery which leads the entire team on a citywide manhunt. Meanwhile, Tim and Lucy finally go on their first date, but it does have a few complications on an all-new episode of “The Rookie,” TUESDAY, JAN. 3 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (TV-14, V) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu.

What’s coming for John Nolan?

We know that Nathan Fillion will be appearing in The Rookie: Feds on this same night, so it is very well possible that he could have less of a presence in the flagship show; or, ABC could just be saving what happens with him later on. There aren’t enough details, at least for now, for us to have too much of an indication one way or another.

