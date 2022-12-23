Power Book II: Ghost season 3 trailer: What we need to see

In case you missed the news already, Power Book II: Ghost season 3 is officially coming in March! Absolutely this is a cool thing to celebrate.

Yet, we’re not just content with getting a premiere date at this point, since we also want a trailer. When in the world are we going to get that? Probably in January or February; until then, there’s room to have a conversation about what Starz should bring to the table with that.

First and foremost, we have to say that the top priority here is pretty darn simple: Make sure we see Tariq’s journey front and center. This is a guy who has killed once again, and we know that Blanca and others will be breathing down his neck. Can he really just settle in at school and not worry about anything else? That’s a hard thing to think about here.

This, of course, brings us over to Tariq’s best friend in Brayden, who could be pulled into the world of hedge funds thanks to his family. We definitely think we’ll still get a lot of Tariq and Brayden together, but a trailer could effectively show a transition here. What’s going on in terms of their bond and business connections now? This is a major thing to consider, and it should be at the forefront of a lot of the discussions that we end up having here.

Tariq and Brayden are of course essential for any trailer, and this is where we get to Monet. We’re talking here all about a woman who lost her son in Zeke, and we need to have an opportunity to see where she’s at. It goes without saying, but she will desperately want revenge over what happened. Isn’t that inevitable? The biggest question is how to do that given whatever she knows … and whatever she finds out. Remember that Zeke was also her ticket out of this life!

