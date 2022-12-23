Outlander season 7 premiere date: Starz shares new details!

For everyone (us included) who has been desperate to get an Outlander season 7 premiere date at Starz, we come bearing good news!

Today, the folks over at Starz officially revealed that come summer 2023, you will see the Sam Heughan – Caitriona Balfe series back. They did not release that much info, however, when it comes to the schedule. They have yet to reveal if the season will be split into parts, or if we get a real treat and all of the 16 installments are going to air at once. Either way, it is nice to have confirmation entering the holidays as to precisely when the show is coming back.

If you head over to the link here, you can also see a first-look teaser that features Jamie, Claire, and many of your other favorites as they wrestle with the past, present, and future. It is abundantly clear to anyone who has watched this show over the years that the Frasers have endured their fair share of trauma, and there could be so much more that awaits them around more or less every corner. It is not a particularly easy thing to think about, but this is very much their situation and we can’t shy away from that. The Revolutionary War is coming, and that is without even noting the jeopardy that Claire is in at the start of this coming season.

There was also no word in this announcement about the long-term future of this show, which does serve as another reminder that a season 8 is in fact still possible. There is nothing confirmed on the subject as of yet, but we remain hopeful that this is something that will 100% happen. The cast and crew, plus the folks at Starz, have shown some interest already!

