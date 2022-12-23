Three Pines season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at Prime Video?

Following the season 1 finale today on Prime Video, what is there to look forward to with a Three Pines season 2? Is there anything to be excited about?

On paper, it absolutely feels like the Alfred Molina show should be coming back. There is absolutely enough source material out there to justify not just one more season, but many more at some point down the road!

However, this is one of those situations that tends to be a tad more complicated than just pushing a big green “renewal” button. We’re sure that the folks at Prime Video would love to order more episodes, largely because they wouldn’t have picked the show up in the first place otherwise. They absolutely should want to do something to keep things going, but it comes down to a couple of factors here.

1. Total viewership – This should be obvious. The more people who watch Three Pines, the more likely that it is that the streaming team is going to want to greenlight a season. Not only do total viewers matter, but so does the number of people who watched the whole way through. Finale viewership is really one of the best ways to gauge whether or not there would be interest in doing even more of the series down the line.

2. Cost – Does the series have a justifiable expense? Sure, the price tag associated with this mystery drama is nowhere near a Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power or The Boys, but it also doesn’t generate the same numbers. There is also a relationship here that needs to be examined and it will — this is why this situation is a little more complicated than it would at first seem.

Provided we do get a renewal…

When could the show come back for more? We’d love to say late 2023, but early 2024 may be as safe a bet as anything given how long it is taking streaming shows to turn around episodes at this point.

