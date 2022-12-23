AGT: All-Stars trailer hints at more Golden Buzzers!

On January 2 you’re going to have a chance to see AGT: All-Stars premiere on NBC — why not celebrate with a new trailer?

Obviously, the most exciting thing about this particular season is going to be seeing a lot of acts from past seasons and international versions of the show. There are some legitimately exciting people taking part here! Think along the lines of former champions like Kodi Lee and Terry Favor, fan favorites like Josh Blue, and a few other acts who really should not be there at all. (Hey, you tend to get this on every season.)

What else are going to see here? Of course, the return of the famed Golden Buzzer! This has more weight here than the typical version of the show, mostly because we’re dealing with a smaller pool of contestants and a shorter season overall. In the new trailer (watch here), you can see Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, and Howie Mandel all use it (Sofia Vergara is not a part of this season) to go along with host Terry Crews. Who will they use it for? That remains to be seen, but Fator for now is the biggest lock to make it out of the first round. Given that he is considered the most successful winner of AGT in its history, it would be almost ridiculous to not advance him through.

Regardless of who wins or who even makes it far, we’re just glad that this show exists. We remember back during the earlier seasons of this show there were big-time questions as to whether or not we’d ever seen any of those acts again. It’s just nice from a nostalgia point of view to have this opportunity, and this will be a nice bit of lighter entertainment to kick off the new year.

