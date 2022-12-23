Manifest season 4 episode 11 return date: The worst-case scenario

We know that Manifest season 4 episode 11, plus the remainder of the final season, is going to come to Netflix in the new year. With that, we of course are going to spend a lot of time wondering about a return date.

In the past, we’ve already spoken about some of the more likely possibilities for this show, including the chance that we could see the show back in June — in particular, on the death date in June 2. We still think that this is the most likely scenario that we’re going to see for this show — but it’s also not the only scenario. So what else should we consider here?

Well, for starters, that Netflix may not even wait that long. Memorial Day Weekend has been a great launch window for various properties from them over the years, so why wouldn’t they also think about that? We wouldn’t rule it out.

However, this article is a little bit more about worst-case scenarios, just so that we can face that reality in our head and then try to move on from it. How long could the streaming service conceivably make us wait for new episodes? In our head, we tend to think that it’s later on in the summer — take August. It’s hard to think that the streaming service would make us wait longer than that for a show that’s already done in production. Also, remember that Netflix doesn’t tend to make people wait a full year for the second part of a split season.

In the end, we’re aware that a lot of this could ultimately just depend on what the streaming service has insofar as programming needs go. If there’s a specific gap in their lineup they need to be filled, they could use the second part of Manifest season 4 for it, regardless of the timing.

