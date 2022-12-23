The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 premiere date: Narrowing it down?

While we wait for Hulu to reveal a season 6 premiere date for The Handmaid’s Tale, of course there are some things on our mind! Take, for example, whether or not the streaming service is going to narrow this down at all during the long road to these final episodes.

So what do we mean by “narrow it down”? The simple answer is this: The streaming service coming out and giving us the month, or season, that we can expect the final episodes. That’s useful, at least when it comes to giving us something more specific to look forward to. Our feeling is that a good four or five months before the premiere, you can announce something like this — from there, maybe give a specific date a couple of months after the fact.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for new videos on THE HANDMAID’S TALE every week!

At present, we want to say that we’re reasonably optimistic that the folks over at Hulu would do this, largely because there is very little reason for them not to. Shouldn’t they want to get their viewers even more engaged and excited in whatever the future holds? Since this is the final chapter of the show, we think it is all the more important to make people aware of when it is coming back far in advance. It gives people a chance to catch up, or re-watch some episodes in the event they are a little bit behind.

So when will the show actually come back?

If we are going to attempt some specifics here, we would say winter or spring 2024. There’s just no real evidence that filming will be starting up early enough for it to come back before then, and we’d of course prefer the show take its time than piece together an endgame faster than they really need to. We’ll wait for quality!

Also, remember that The Testaments is currently in development for after the fact…

Related – Go ahead and get some further information regarding The Handmaid’s Tale

Do you think that Hulu will try to narrow down the premiere date for The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 prior to it airing?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for other updates. (Photo: Hulu.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







