Chicago PD season 11 renewal: How hopeful should you be?

The first thing that we should note here comes from the department of basic facts: For the time being, nothing is 100% official when it comes to the future of the series. Are we still hopeful? Absolutely, and largely because there is zero reason not to be hopeful. We’re talking here about a series that still has solid viewership and beyond that, a great source of streaming revenue over at Peacock.

Yet, even in spite of all of this, we don’t anticipate that a ton of news on the future is going to be announced over the next few weeks, and there is a good reason for that. Remember, talks about renewing a show can be complicated! There are so many different variables, cast contracts, and other things that need to be sorted out. That’s without even mentioning a few other notable things, including that NBC is probably going to negotiate to bring back all three Chicago shows at once. They have no reason not to! The same here goes for potentially renewing the shows for multiple seasons as a part of an overall deal with Dick Wolf.

So how long could a series like this theoretically go? It may sound crazy, but there’s nothing stopping it from going another five or six years here, at least! Remember that Law & Order: SVU is in season 24, and Wolf has really worked in particular to ensure that all of his shows are structured in a way where the format is the start just as much as any character. SVU is probably the only show at this point that is dependent on its lead, and that’s just because Mariska Hargitay has become a larger-than-life figure in the world of TV.

