Chicago Med season 9 renewal: Is there a reason for hope?

Is there a reasonably good chance that we could see a Chicago Med season 9 renewal on NBC at some point down the road?

First things first, we should start by noting this: We’re very-much hopeful that there is going to be another chapter of the medical drama. After all, why wouldn’t there be? The ratings are still solid, the audience is still there, and this network is as immersed in the world of Dick Wolf as they can possibly be.

We should start off here, though, by noting the following: You probably are going to need some patience if you’re expecting news to come here soon. It probably won’t. The more likely scenario is that we hear something a little more official when we get around to the spring. That shouldn’t be a cause for any concern; instead, it’s just a reminder of how complicated these talks are and everything that has to be thrown in here in order to make something happen.

Ultimately, there are two specific things that are probably going to happen during the negotiation process. First and foremost, we’re expecting that all three Chicago shows are going to be a part of some of these talks together. We don’t see one of them brought back without the others! Meanwhile, there could be talks again about multiple seasons being ordered at once. That has allowed everyone behind the scenes a lot of stability, and that is valuable when crafting stories long-term.

The only unknown

Is NBC going to drop the 10:00 p.m. hour? There were reports suggesting it to be possible earlier this year, but for now, nothing has been anywhere close to confirmed. This may not directly impact Chicago Med, but it could play a role in how certain shows are placed on the schedule.

What do you think the chances are of us getting a Chicago Med season 9 renewal soon at NBC?

