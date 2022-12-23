Chicago Fire season 12 renewal: The current outlook at NBC

What are the chances that we get a Chicago Fire season 12 renewal at some point in the future? Make no mistake, we want it!

For the past couple of years, the One Chicago franchise has had what we’d consider to be an unprecedented amount of security. They’ve had a multi-season renewal that allowed the writers to really think far ahead in a way that not every show gets to. However, things are at least a little bit different this time around.

Are we reasonably confident that we’re going to see this show get another season? We certainly think so, just as we are the rest of the franchise. Just don’t be shocked if these discussions take some time and for a wide variety of different reasons.

Take, for starters, that all three shows will probably be up for negotiations together. The ratings for all three of them are solid and as a result of that, we tend to think that the talks won’t be all that tenuous. There’s just a lot to be worked out! For starters, you have to make sure you get the cast members back you want. Also, there could be a larger deal with Wolf Films. You then have to work to figure out whether or not you are going to get another multi-season renewal. We do think that this is on the table, mostly because it does give the writers that much more security.

In general, we know that there is the architecture in place at the moment to get another multi-season renewal for all of One Chicago. We saw CBS negotiate this with Dick Wolf for the FBI franchise recently, so why not think that something similar could be revealed here? It’s just what makes sense and hopefully, more answers are coming in the spring.

