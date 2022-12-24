The Gilded Age season 2 premiere date: Will HBO narrow it down?

We of course know that The Gilded Age season 2 is coming to HBO at some point in the near future — it’s all a matter of when!

Over the past couple of weeks, we have suggested that the period drama from Julian Fellowes would be making a grand return in May or June; that just makes sense, based on the current schedule for another Monday-night show in Perry Mason. We highly doubt that the network will put both of these shows on the air at the same time. Won’t they be interested in keeping around their subscribers for as long as humanly possible? We tend to think so, anyway.

So at some point between now and the spring, is there a chance that HBO will give us an exact month to expect the show back? We wouldn’t bank on it, but there is at least a chance. The network has done that with some specific shows; with others, meanwhile, they have stated things a little more generally — take, for example, them saying that Succession will be back in the spring.

The place to check for news like this moving forward is going to be some of their social-media channels, since there may not be some sort of big announcement for it in advance. They’ll save the press releases and the like for when an actual date is announced.

Structurally, we don’t expect there to be any sort of major difference for season 2 versus what we saw the first go-around. Why would there be? The Gilded Age is a series that knows exactly what it is, from its tone to its setting to even its characters. While it may be a reasonably-new story, Fellowes has so much experience with period dramas from his Downton Abbey days.

