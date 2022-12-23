Criminal Minds: Evolution season 1 episode 6: Why the wait?

We know that Criminal Minds: Evolution season 1 episode 6 is coming on January 12 — but why are we waiting so long?

For many out there, we imagine there’s an understanding as to why there’s no new episode this week or the week after — we’re in the midst of the holiday season! You’re always going to want your show to have the biggest spotlight possible, and it’s true that viewers often take off to do other things in the final weeks of December.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for other updates on Criminal Minds!

Now that we’ve said all of this, there is another question that we do still have to think about: Why isn’t the show coming back on January 5? This is where we’ll tell you that this hiatus has more to do than just the holiday season. The other big factor here is giving the post-production crew enough time to edit the rest of the season. As crazy as it may seem, it wasn’t that long enough that the cast and crew wrapped up production. The bonus time off works in order to ensure that everything is perfect by the time the remaining episodes land on Paramount+. Remember that the plan is for the finale to air in February, and we hope that around then, some news on a season 2 will start to surface.

What to expect when the show comes back

Obviously, the aftermath to that big JJ – Alvez cliffhanger is pretty high on the list. How can it not be? Beyond that, though, there are also some other things to think about, as well. Take, for example, if we’re going to start seeing things fall apart for Elias Voit, or Big Bad at the moment.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Criminal Minds: Evolution, including what else will lie ahead

What are you hoping to see on Criminal Minds: Evolution season 1 episode 6 when it arrives on Paramount+?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back for some other updates all about the series right now. (Photo: Paramount+.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







