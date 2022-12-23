Doom Patrol season 4 episode 5 spoilers: An altered state

Want to learn a little bit more about Doom Patrol season 4 episode 5 in advance of it airing? Let’s just say that it asks big questions. Take, for example, how desperate some characters are going to be in regards to Immortus.

If there is one thing that really sets this season apart from the pack, it has to be the sense of urgency — or, the chaos that comes along with that. These are characters who are facing mortality in a way that they haven’t before and because of that, people are going to act out and try anything. This is a dangerous, wild story coming up, and it could lead to some characters finding themselves accidentally under the influence.

So what happens as a result of that? Let’s just say that some hijinks will transpire, but also with a rather specific purpose in mind. One of the things that is always so important to remember with this show is that there’s often a greater purpose underneath the humor and the inventiveness, and we tend to think that this is going to be the case here, as well.

Much like some of the characters, we are actually in a similar place right now where we are preparing for a potential demise — specifically, of Doom Patrol itself. With all of the changes going on within the DC world, we don’t know just how much longer that this story has left. We do think there are at least some people behind the scenes interested in making more. As for whether or not that happens, that is firmly in the hands of HBO Max — and who would want to bank on anything as a certainty when it comes to them right now?

