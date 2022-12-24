Blue Bloods season 13 episode 10 spoilers: A cop impersonator!

We may be forced to wait until January 13 to see Blue Bloods season 13 episode 10 air on CBS, but that doesn’t mean we’ll wait on sharing details! This is a story titled “Fake It ‘Til You Make It,” and there are already a wide array of interesting things to say about it in advance.

So where do we start off within this piece? Well, it feels like sharing the Blue Bloods season 13 episode 10 synopsis makes the most overall sense:

“Fake It ‘Til You Make It” – Jamie and his new intel team officer infiltrate a high-tech car smuggling ring. Also, Frank faces off against the city’s transit chief over a new mayoral solo police patrol program that is causing officer injuries on the job; Eddie asks Danny to help her bust a cop impersonator; and Erin hires an image consultant to help with her D.A. campaign, on BLUE BLOODS, Friday, Jan. 13 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

The title here is, of course, a clear nod to what you are getting within the Eddie / Danny storyline — we’ve seen impersonators on the show before. Remember what we got with the fake Jimmy Buffett? Of course, this time it’s a little bit different since we’re talking about a cop! We’re just happy to see Eddie and Danny getting a story like this, largely because this show is so much better when there are a number of different character pairings we can see. It livens things up, which is good given that sometimes on cop procedurals, it can be easy to get stuck in a sea of relative sameness.

Rest assured that throughout a lot of January, we’re going to get some more news on the future! There is a lot to look forward to over the next few weeks…

What are you the most excited to see heading into Blue Bloods season 13 episode 10 on CBS?

