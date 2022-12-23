Ted Lasso season 3 premiere date: Apple TV+ and its #1 priority

Are we inching closer to a Ted Lasso season 3 premiere date at Apple TV+? Inevitably we are, but that is due mostly to the fact that we have to be. Even as we approach the holiday season, it doesn’t seem that the folks at the streaming service have no specific plans to announce something.

With that, let’s turn into the new year and ask the following: Is the Jason Sudeikis series going to be the top priority moving into the new year? What else could it realistically be for them?

Since the streaming service first launched, it’s true that they’ve had a lot of hits. The Morning Show helped them get off to a solid start, and Severance seems to be poised for a breakout season 2. Even with all of that, it’s hard to argue against Ted and the players of AFC Richmond. This is a show that has inspired everything from beverages to Halloween costumes and Christmas ornaments — it is a runaway sensation that you rarely see within the world of TV.

When you consider that, it makes it all the more inevitable that season 3 is going to be subject to promotion galore once we get a little bit closer. Apple TV+ will treat even announcing the premiere date (which will likely be at some point in March, April, or May) like its personal Super Bowl, and that is without acknowledging how they will push and promote the show from there. The hard part is just waiting. We tend to view this, at least at this point, as though there is a specific plan as to when and how the announcement is going to be made.

Just be assured here that the streaming service isn’t stalling for the heck of it; there is a method to the madness, and we’ll just have to wait and see what that is.

What do you think we’re going to see from Apple TV+ when it comes to Ted Lasso season 3 in the weeks ahead?

